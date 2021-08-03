IIO investigating after man fell to his death in Coquitlam police incident

Photo: IIOBC

A man's death in Coquitlam over the weekend is now under the microscope of the division that investigates police-involved incidents.

The Independent Investigations Office of BC says a man was found deceased early Sunday after falling from a balcony at a residential highrise.

The incident happened about 3:20 a.m. on the 1100 block of Heffley Crescent, when Coquitlam RCMP were called to a disturbance.

"It was reported that when officers arrived at the door to a home in a residential building, a man pushed it back before running towards the patio," RCMP said in a news release.

"The officers entered the home and made their way to the patio but reportedly did not see him. When they looked over the railing, he was spotted below. He was later confirmed deceased."

In a separate release, IIO said it's now investigating to determine if the man's death involved police actions or inactions.

Anyone who may have witnessed or has information about the incident is encouraged to contact IIO at 1-855-446-8477 or go online to the provincial agency's website.