Three Valley Lake wildfire now 500 hectares, falling rock creates danger

Photo: Shuswap Emergency Program

The Three Valley Lake wildfire has grown to 500 hectares in size over the long weekend.

In an update, Monday, the BC Wildfire Service said the fire continues to burn out of control.

Over the weekend, it showed Rank 1 Rank 2 behaviour to the south and slightly more aggressive to the north on top of the ridge. Rocks dislodging from the steep cliff on the east side of Three Valley Gap are causing a safety hazard.

The fire is advancing to the northwest. It has received a modified response since burning in very steep terrain that is unsafe for crews to access, the wildfire service says.

An evacuation order remains in effect for the north side of Three Valley Lake, including the chateau.

The fire is being monitored for any impacts to the Trans-Canada Highway.

The wildfire service is planning to use an initial attack crew on the west side of the fire to help prevent any advance towards the highway.