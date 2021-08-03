Rain slows fire activity at Crazy Creek Gorge wildfire, but heavy smoke impacts air support

Photo: Shuswap Emergency Program

Thick smoke and almost zero visibility continues to impact aerial operations at the Crazy Creek Gorge wildfire north of Malakwa.

On Monday, the BC Wildfire Service reported fire behaviour remains aggressive, although rainfall has helped to dampen down activity.

Due to the thick smoke, BCWS has been unable to map the fire perimeter and is utilizing satellite imagery to determine fire size and growth patterns.

The fire was last mapped at 2,446 hectares and continues to burn out of control.

The fire is sitting high on the north-facing slope in a remote location and has been demonstrating Rank 4 Rank 5 behaviour.

An evacuation order remains in place for Queest Village and Pete Martin Bay.

The wildfire service is mobilizing heavy equipment with industry contractors today.

Residents should be aware of heavy equipment on the Wilson and Anesty forest service roads.

A structural protection specialist is utilizing local waterworks infrastructure in Queest and Pete Martin Bay.