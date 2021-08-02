Daylight shooting in South Vancouver

Photo: CTV News

Police are investigating a shooting in South Vancouver that left a man hospitalized on Monday afternoon.

According to CTV News, Officers found the victim after being called to the area of East 59th Avenue and Knight Street shortly after 3 p.m.

Const. Tania Visintin told CTV the investigation is still in its early stages, and that no arrests have been made. She said the victim is expected to survive.

Firefighters, paramedics and members of the Vancouver Police Department's Gang Crime Unit were all seen in the area after the shooting.

-With files from CTV Vancouver