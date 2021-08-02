BC Ferries apologizes after sailings confusion

Photo: CTV News

Some BC Ferries passengers say they are unable to return home after finding out the sailing they reserved weeks ago never actually existed.

One social media user described it as the "most epic screw-up" they'd witnessed in decades of using the ferry system.

BC Ferries posted an apology online and told passengers that sailings were "incorrectly built into our system."

"We sincerely apologize to all customers affected and are giving full refunds for the inconvenience," the company wrote on Twitter.

One woman told CTV News she was supposed to board a 10:50 a.m. sailing from Long Harbour on Salt Spring Island to Tsawwassen. While waiting in line at the terminal, an employee went from vehicle to vehicle informing customers there would be no 10:50 a.m. departure – and that none was ever scheduled.

-With files from CTV Vancouver