The Octopus Creek wildfire near Fauquier has grown to 18,083 hectares, heavy smoke postpones planned ignition

Photo: BCWS

The Octopus Creek wildfire burning south of Fauquier has grown to an estimated 18,083 hectares over the past few days.

In an update on Sunday, BC Wildfire Service says burnable vegetation and fine fuels are still very receptive to burning. Local topography may cause some areas of the wildfire to experience greater fire behaviour, which could cause the wildfire to grow in size.

The fire is very visible from Edgewood, Fauquier, Needles and surrounding areas.

BCWS says one of the main priorities on the Octopus wildfire is to continue working on the north flank, building a containment line to protect the community of Fauquier from the advancing wildfire and redirect the wildfire up slope.

“An aerial planned ignition has been postponed due to smoky conditions, however crews are making good progress clearing burnable vegetation with hand ignitions on control lines. Heavy equipment and crews on Koch Creek's east flank are making good progress establishing control lines,” said BCWS.

The fire is slowly creeping toward the control lines and the crews and equipment continue to reinforce the guard.

There are 77 firefighters, four helicopters and nine pieces of heavy equipment assigned to this blaze.