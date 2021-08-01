RCMP notifies Independent Investigations Office following death of man in Coquitlam

Photo: IIO BC

The RCMP says one man is dead in Coquitlam following a complaint of a disturbance in a home.

The RCMP says in a statement Coquitlam officers were called to investigate a disturbance complaint at a residence around 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

The statement says when officers arrived at the door of a residential building, a man pushed the door back and ran towards a patio.

The police statement says officers entered the home and made their way to the patio but did not see the man.

The statement says when officers looked over a railing, the man was spotted below and was later confirmed deceased.

The RCMP says it has notified the Independent Investigations Office of B.C. to conduct an independent investigation of the incident.