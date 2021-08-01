Wind drives wildfire closer to buildings near the East Kootenay community of Wasa

Photo: BC Wildfire Service

The Bill Nye Mountain fire was fanned by strong wind gusts on Saturday.

The BC Wildfire Service said flames have crossed Lazy Lake Road, and the fire is threatening one structure southeast of the small East Kootenay community of Wasa.

Fire activity picked up on the northwest side due to strong winds, and firefighters and structural protection specialists are working to protect buildings nearby. The size of the fire has grown significantly since it was last updated at 2,552 hectares, but a new estimate isn’t yet available.

Helicopters are dropping buckets of water onto the blaze, and heavy equipment is being used to try to establish containment lines.

An evacuation order is in effect for the Lazy Lake area. BC Hydro has de-energized power lines along Lazy Lake Rd. for the safety of ground crews working nearby.