Coyote attacks a woman in Stanley Park on Friday evening

Photo: Contributed

The Conservation Officer Service is investigating after a woman was attacked by a coyote in Vancouver's Stanley Park Friday evening.

The incident occurred along a walkway near the cannon on the east side of the park at approx. 10 p.m.

Conservation services says the victim suffered scratches to her upper back and shoulders after a coyote came up to attack from behind.

The COS says they will be focusing trapping efforts to specific areas to minimize the chances of catching a non-target coyote.

Any coyotes captured that do not match the profile of the offending animal will be released.

Report any aggressive coyote encounters to the RAPP line at 1-877-952-7277.