After 46 days without rain, Metro Vancouver hit with rain

Photo: @SpnUK/Twitter

With over a month and a half of soaring temperatures and wildfires, Metro Vancouver residents took to social media to share their delight at Saturday morning’s showers.

The rainfall came shortly after reports of thunderclaps sounding off in Delta.

Rainclouds then moved north hitting Burnaby and eventually Vancouver, thus ending the region's longest dry streak since Expo 86.

Earlier this week Environment Canada Meteorologist Jonathan Bau told Vancouver Is Awesome an "upper disturbance" could cause lightning strikes to occur south of the border and the Lower Mainland.

"The common denominator for dry lightning is the hot and dry surface," Bau explained, noting that the weather phenomenon doesn't only happen during wildfires.

"As long as we have the atmospheric conditions. So, near the surface is hot and there's a lack of moisture and the loft is unstable enough for thunderstorms to develop."

While the lightning may have been exciting, residents were elated to finally see some precipitation after 46 days without Raincouver’s namesake.

There may be even more cause for rejoicing next week as Environment Canada is calling for cloudy skies and a 60 per cent chance of showers on August 5 and 6.