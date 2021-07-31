Quesnel Search and Rescue disheartened after over $11K worth of gear is stolen from them

Photo: Quesnel Search & Rescue

A search and rescue group in BC's Interior is frustrated after several pieces of equipment were recently stolen from them.

Quesnel Search and Rescue shared news of the theft on its social media accounts on Thursday, including photos of some of the gear that was taken and a surveillance image of a suspect.

Bob Zimmerman, president of the Quesnel Search and Rescue Society, told CTV News Vancouver the stolen items total over $11,000 in value, which include two rope rescue kits, three bags of rope and six portable radios with backup batteries for each one.

"It's going to have an effect on us for replacing it all," Zimmerman said. "We do have insurance. I have not spoken to the insurance company yet."

The Search and Rescue shared the story to social media too, hoping members of the public will contact Quesnel RCMP if they see any of the items, all of which are specialized equipment for search and rescue teams to use.

He added that the gear is not especially helpful to the general public.

"It's disheartening to see someone that's willing to do such a thing against a non-profit society that's here to help the public," Zimmerman said.

Now that the team has lost some very important gear, it could limit the number of members the society can send into the field, and possibly from that, endanger lives. But the theft won't stop Quesnel Search and Rescue from responding to calls.

Quesnel Search and Rescue has had a busy year, Zimmerman added.

"So far this year, we've had 12 callouts, which I know may sound low to some large communities," he said.

Zimmerman also stated that he is calling on the thief to do the right thing and return it.

"It's very frustrating to me that someone would even contemplate doing that," he said. "They're not thinking about society at all, only about themselves.

With files from CTV News Vancouver