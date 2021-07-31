Surrey RCMP looking for a high risk missing person

Photo: Contributed

Surrey RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a high risk missing person identified as Jaskaran Sandhu.

Sandhu was last seen at 11:30 a.m. on Friday leaving his residence located in 12200 block of 96A Ave Surrey, BC. He has not been seen or heard from since.

He is described as a 52 year old South Asian male, 5’6”, 165lbs, with short black hair, brown eyes and a black beard. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, grey shorts with black/white running shoes. Police and family are concerned for his health and well-being.

"It is out of character for this person to be out of touch this long and Sandhu suffers from a medical condition. He is known to frequent parks and beaches and had possibly travelled near the Harbour Centre in the downtown Vancouver area," the press release reads.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of this person is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477.