Eastgate ordered to evacuate due to growing Garrison Lake fire

UPDATED: 8:20 p.m.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen has issued an evacuation order for the Eastgate area due to the Garrison Lake wildfire, impacting well over 100 properties.

RCMP and search and rescue will be expediting notifications and enforcement.

The evacuation order in effect has been issued for all addresses on order.

The wildfire is at an estimated 8,175 hectares and is currently classified as out of control.



BC Wildfire Service has stated that the fire has seen significant growth over the last 24 hours. Aerial resources along with industry personnel have responded to the fire today and structural protection crews are on scene.

Heavy smoke in the area has resulted in visibility issues for aircraft, and aggressive fire behaviour is occurring on site due to heavy winds. BC Parks has been notified about this fire as it has moved slightly into Manning Park.

ORIGINAL: 2:20 P.M.

There are now two growing wildfires burning in Manning Provincial Park.

The Garrison Lake wildfire is now estimated to be 6,400 hectares in size, although an accurate track of the fire perimeter has not been completed due to dense smoke.

“Crews reported aggressive fire behaviour last night, and growth was observed on all sides of the fire,” BCWS said Saturday morning.

BC Parks has been notified now that the fire has moved into Manning.

Fire officials say the blaze has become more visible because of its growth.

At this point, the fire is being fought mostly by forest industry partners.

Two provincial firefighters and aerial resources are monitoring the blaze while forestry companies work with 20 pieces of heavy equipment to build guards.

On Saturday, 10 structural protection crew members arrived to set up around Eastgate, which is under evacuation alert. Two properties in the area are on evacuation order.

Meanwhile, the BC Wildfire Service says the Fat Dog Creek wildfire — which erupted within Manning Park on Friday — is now 30 hectares in size.

“The BC Wildfire Service is currently assessing the fire's growth and looking for opportunities to implement modified response tactics,” the agency said on Facebook.

A modified response sees crews try to manage the fire within a pre-determined perimeter. This is often the case with fires within provincial parks or protected areas, as fire is a natural part of the ecosystem.

The Fat Dog Creek fire has caused the closure of the northeast part of Manning Park.