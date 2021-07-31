2 wildfires now burning within Manning Park; Garrison Lake blaze at 6,400 hectares

Photo: BCWS The Fat Dog Creek wildfire on Friday.

There are now two growing wildfires burning in Manning Provincial Park.

The Garrison Lake wildfire is now estimated to be 6,400 hectares in size, although an accurate track of the fire perimeter has not been completed due to dense smoke.

“Crews reported aggressive fire behaviour last night, and growth was observed on all sides of the fire,” BCWS said Saturday morning.

BC Parks has been notified now that the fire has moved into Manning.

Fire officials say the blaze has become more visible because of its growth.

At this point, the fire is being fought mostly by forest industry partners.

Two provincial firefighters and aerial resources are monitoring the blaze while forestry companies work with 20 pieces of heavy equipment to build guards.

On Saturday, 10 structural protection crew members arrived to set up around Eastgate, which is under evacuation alert. Two properties in the area are on evacuation order.

Meanwhile, the BC Wildfire Service says the Fat Dog Creek wildfire — which erupted within Manning Park on Friday — is now 30 hectares in size.

“The BC Wildfire Service is currently assessing the fire's growth and looking for opportunities to implement modified response tactics,” the agency said on Facebook.

A modified response sees crews try to manage the fire within a pre-determined perimeter. This is often the case with fires within provincial parks or protected areas, as fire is a natural part of the ecosystem.

The Fat Dog Creek fire has caused the closure of the northeast part of Manning Park.