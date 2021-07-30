Photo: Contributed Webcam view of Highway 3 at Frontage Road on the west side of Princeton, looking south.

UPDATE: 8:26 p.m.

An accident on Highway 3 west of Bromley Place in Princeton has been cleared.

The crash happened earlier this afternoon between Bromley and Frontage Road.

No word yet on the condition of those involved in the accident, but Castanet will update the story when more details are released.

UPDATE: 7:06 p.m.

Castanet has received a tip that one lane on Highway 3 west of Bromley Place in Princeton is now moving.

The crash occurred earlier between Bromley and Frontage Road.

Drivers can still expect congestion as crews work to open up the additional lanes.

A vehicle incident west of Bromley Place in Princeton has closed Highway 3 in both directions, Drive BC reports.

The crash is between Bromley and Frontage Road.

Travellers are advised to watch for traffic control and follow the detour via Highway 5A.