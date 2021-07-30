New wildfire forces partial closure of Manning Park

Photo: BCWS

UPDATE 6:05 p.m.

The BC Wildfire Service says the Fat Dog Creek wildfire is now about 20 hectares in size.

It is visible from Highway 3 but is not impacting the roadway.

“Campers and hikers were asked to leave the area, as remote campsites and trails have been impacted,” BCWS said in a short post on Facebook.

ORIGINAL 3:35 p.m.

A new wildfire has prompted the closure of the northeast part of Manning Park.

The Fat Dog Creek wildfire is estimated to be 18 hectares in size.

In response, BC Parks says Manning is closed on the north side of Highway 3 from the Cascade parking area to Eastgate.

“All accesses into the park along this stretch are closed, including Blackwall Road, the Bonnevier Trail, Cambie Creek, The Hope Pass Trail and the Skagit Bluffs Trail,” BC Parks said.

The Dewdney and Whatcom Trails, and facilities West of the Cascade Parking Area remain open at this time, as does Hampton Campground.

Manning Park Resort said on Facebook on Friday that the resort and campgrounds remain open.