B.C. readies response ahead of second heat wave expected this weekend

Photo: The Canadian Press Wildfire smoke fills the air and obstructs the view of the mountains as people continue to take part in outdoor activities in Sicamous B.C., on Thursday July 29, 2021. British Columbia is gearing up to respond to another heat wave by taking several steps including opening civic centres that would otherwise be closed so people can escape to a cool place if they lack air conditioning. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

British Columbia is gearing up to respond to another heat wave by taking several steps including opening civic centres that would otherwise be closed so people can escape to a cool place if they lack air conditioning.

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth says social media updates will be posted so people can access resources,

Information on illnesses related to heat waves will also be available online.

Farnworth says local governments are being encouraged to provide information on cooling centres for residents who have been forced to leave their homes due to wildfires in parts of the province.

Health Minister Adrian Dix says jobs for more paramedics and dispatchers were being posted on Friday as part of an effort to provide better service to 911 callers after the last heat wave at the end of June led to multiple complaints about hours-long waits.

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for the weekend but cooler temperatures are expected on Monday.