Wildfire off Coquihalla Highway grows up July Mountain

Photo: BCWS The perimeter for the July Mountain wildfire on Thursday (left) compared to on Sunday (right)

A wildfire burning just off the Coquihalla Highway is growing away from the roadway.

New mapping published last Thursday night by the BC Wildfire Service shows the July Mountain wildfire has grown to just over 2,000 hectares, up from 1,870 hectares.

The map shows the fire predominantly grew up the slope of July Mountain itself and got no closer to the highway. The easternmost flank of the fire, however, remains within several hundred metres of the highway.

Fire officials say the highway is not in immediate danger and traffic is flowing freely.

The blaze is being fought by 30 firefighters, three helicopters and two pieces of heavy equipment.

The fire has resulted in an evacuation order for 25 properties in the Juliet Drive area north of Coldwater River Provincial Park.