BC Maxmillions winners says all he really wants is a new pickup

Photo: BCLC

Fort Nelson resident Kenneth Harbicht said it didn’t take long for the community to find out he was a new millionaire after he won a $1-million Maxmillions prize in the Lotto Max draw on June 22.

When he found out he won the million, there were a few strangers there who celebrated with him.

“I was right in the store, at the Husky Gas in Fort Nelson,” Harbicht said.

“Everyone was hooting and hollering. I just thought it said $1,000. I was so confused why everyone wanted to shake my hand!”

Harbicht said he really just wants to get a new pickup and added that he hasn’t even done any major celebrating since becoming a millionaire.

So far in 2021, B.C. lottery players have redeemed more than $104 million in winnings from Lotto Max.