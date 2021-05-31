Black bear unimpressed with golfer's shot, tosses ball back

Photo: Mark Pettie

A bear snacking on grass and dandelions near the 13th green at Westwood Plateau golf club in Coquitlam took exception to an interruption by a shot that went long. And its reaction is going viral.

Mark Pettie says he and some companions were playing their regular round last Tuesday when a pair of bruins ambled up the path towards a sand trap off the 13th green.

As the golfing buddies drove up, one of the bears disappeared into the nearby bushes, but the other proceeded to lay down and start noshing on the lush green grass and weeds.

Pettie said even a ruckus by his group failed to roust the remaining bear from his snack, until it finally got up, strolled over to the ball that had overshot the green and the sand trap, picked it up in its mouth and tossed it away. The bear then walked nonchalantly back to the forest.

“Lucky for me, I had the video on my camera going,” Pettie said, who uploaded the 15-second clip of the bear’s commentary on the wayward golf shot to the popular Barstool Sports Instagram page. Since it was posted on Thursday, it’s been viewed almost 1.2 million times.

“Sorry shooter, but the rules say you must play through,” said one.

“Gotta play it where it lies,” said another.