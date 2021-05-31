Burnaby police dog tracks down catalytic converter theft suspect

Photo: Burnaby RCMP

A thief armed with a saw was no match for Burnaby RCMP dog Kal.

A thief attempting to steal catalytic converters in Burnaby was caught targeting four vehicles. An electric saw was found nearby and Kal was dispatched to track down the thief.

One man is now in custody.

Catalytic converter thefts across the Lower Mainland reached 2,154 in 2020, and the vehicle-related crime is showing no signs of abating.

The theft of the exhaust emission devices has led to hundreds of deductible insurance claims generated from vehicle owners, with ICBC reporting losses close to $2 million last year.

The persistent crime has triggered the Vancouver Police Board to call on the B.C. government to amend the Metal Dealers and Recyclers Act to put the onus on scrap dealers to collect identification from sellers.

Currently, there is no requirement for a scrap dealer — where converters are typically sold for up to $200 each for the precious metals inside them — to report a transaction.

“This makes Vancouver Police Department investigations more challenging because suspected offenders leave the city of Vancouver with the stolen converter,” said a report attached to a police board resolution forwarded last month to the B.C. Association of Police Boards.

“Identification is not required to sell catalytic converters, which complicates suspect identification.”

Vancouver police investigated 203 reports of converter thefts in 2020 and said 71 thefts occurred between Jan. 1 and March 6 of this year; for the same period in 2020, vehicle owners filed 33 reports.

Police say a converter, which converts pollutants into less harmful emissions before they leave a vehicle’s exhaust system, can be stolen in seconds with a blow torch or cutting tool.