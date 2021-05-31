Man shot, in hospital with serious injuries after Prince George police incident

Photo: Prince George RCMP

A man is in hospital with serious injuries after he was shot during an altercation with a police officer.

Prince George RCMP said the officer had been called to 15th and Victoria Street shortly before 7 a.m. this morning.

"In the midst of the investigation, a physical altercation ensued between the officer and male suspect," RCMP said. "During the altercation, the officer discharged his firearm."

RCMP said B.C.'s civilian-based police watchdog, the Independent Investigations Office, has been called into investigate whether the officer committed any criminal wrongdoing.

Meanwhile, the RCMP are investigating whether the man assaulted the officer with a weapon.

Names of those involved were not released.