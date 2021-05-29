Vancouver doctor asks public for patience and understanding as BC doctors see heightened abuse

Photo: Contributed

A Vancouver doctor released an open letter asking for patience and understanding from the public, after seeing a rise in abuse, threats and malicious language hurled at staff.

“It’s normal that a lot of emotions come out (at a doctor’s office), but what has been different this year is how many times I’ve had to stop in the middle of a visit with a patient and say ‘excuse me’ and walk into the hallway of our clinic as someone is yelling at our receptionist," Dr. Eric Cadesky told CTV News Vancouver.

As pandemic fatigue and restrictions continue to add on pressure, BC Doctors report patients screaming at staff, racist taunts, anonymous threats and an increase of online posts publishing private information about doctors.

His letter titled ‘You called us heroes, now treat us like people,’ describes the negative treatment like a common workplace hazard now.

“We’re seeing people are distressed and sometimes that distress is manifesting in a lot of ways,” Cadesky added. “It might be threatening a doctor. And some people who are feeling helpless, feeling lonely, have gone to extremes when they’re at home and their connections to the outside world are through their wifi.”

Common patient complaints and frustrations surfacing online are centred on long waits for appointments, test results and access to vaccines, which are all issues that are out of doctors’ control. Cadesky added of what doctors and their colleagues are going through in the pandemic,

“It certainly seems people are on a very short fuse these days,” said Dr. Matthew Chow, president of Doctors of BC. “Fifteen months into this pandemic, there’s just a certain degree of pandemic fatigue that’s set in, coupled with the winter, coupled with extraordinary restrictions.”

“We just want the public to understand we’re just human beings. We’re just trying to get through this pandemic as much as anyone else. We don’t make the rules, but even if we were making the rules – and some of our public health colleagues are part of that — it’s not like they wanted a pandemic or wanted to restrict these people.”

CTV News asked the physicians whether they thought some people may be lashing out at them as proxies for the medical system and government, and they agreed.

“I think the way some of the rollouts have been, some of the unforeseen difficulties we’ve had in getting people vaccinated, convincing people to get vaccinated and some of the confusing messages — all of that has led to increases in depression and anxiety we were already seeing throughout the pandemic,” said Cadesky. “The pandemic has been very, very difficult for doctors and other frontline workers, and sometimes we’re the only interaction that people may have.”

“I’ll get letters and emails saying, ‘How dare you, you’re a terrible person,’ a lot of expletives I can’t say on TV,” Vancouver general practitioner and UBC clinical assistant professor Dr. Anna Wolak said to CTV News.

As the spokesperson and co-founder of the B.C. branch of Masks 4 Canada, a grassroots organization involving health-care workers and professionals who began advocating for mandatory mask use and are now promoting vaccines, she received an increase anonymous threats and taunts from anti-vaxxers and anti-maskers alike.

“We were talking about, ‘If you’re opening letters, you really should be wearing gloves because we don’t know what people are capable of,’” said Wolak of the discussions among doctors as they grew increasingly anxious about the nasty messages in letters and emails.

The province's top doctor, Dr. Bonnie Henry, is also no stranger to threats either, seeing constant venomous comments and death threats.

“Asian doctors, female physicians are getting a lot of abuse as well, and we feel like door mats,” said Wolak. “But we understand that it’s coming from a place of anxiety, so we take it, and there are a lot of doctors who have a lot of stories about this.”

-with files from CTV News Vancouver