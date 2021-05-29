Assault rifles, drugs seized from fortified Saanich home

Photo: SAANICH POLICE

Assault rifles, other weapons and drugs were seized from a Glasgow Avenue home that Saanich police said had been fortified from the inside.

There were high-powered weapons and ammunition just inside an entrance, police said, and a rear door was altered so it could not be used from the outside.

“This was a very dangerous situation that posed a potential risk to the police or any member of the public that would have approached this residence,” said Const. Markus Anastasiades.

Police are looking into whether the case is related to organized gangs operating on the Island and the Lower Mainland.

The Street Crime Unit started an investigation in January into a region-wide drug-trafficking operation allegedly based at the residence. It culminated with a search warrant executed Thursday that led to the arrest of three people.

Along with the weapons, police seized thousands of dollars in cash and substances believed to be fentanyl, heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine.

One person was arrested at the scene and two other were arrested at Hillside Shopping Centre.

Two of the three remain in custody and are facing a number of firearms and drug-trafficking charges.