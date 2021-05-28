SUV finds parking spot on Richmond sidewalk

You might have heard plenty of stories about crazy Richmond drivers and how they know how to take it to a new level.
A recent post from Richmond Learns to Park and Drive Facebook group captured a driver taking an off-road adventure by driving her car onto the sidewalk and parking right in front of the Richmond Brighouse Canada Line station.
As seen in the photo, a white Audi SUV was parked on the sidewalk and the driver’s behaviour has infuriated many readers, with some questioning how she got her licence in the first place.
While patrolling Brighouse Station, officers saw this driver drive past the "Do Not Enter" signs and onto the sidewalk, so that she could use the ATM at the bank. This transaction netted her hundreds of dollars in fines and four points on her license. pic.twitter.com/EJHiKBrG4L— Transit Police Enforcement Team (@TP_Enforcement) May 28, 2021