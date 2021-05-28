SUV finds parking spot on Richmond sidewalk

Photo: Richmond Learns to Park and Drive Facebook group As seen in the photo, a white Audi SUV was parked on the sidewalk.

You might have heard plenty of stories about crazy Richmond drivers and how they know how to take it to a new level.

A recent post from Richmond Learns to Park and Drive Facebook group captured a driver taking an off-road adventure by driving her car onto the sidewalk and parking right in front of the Richmond Brighouse Canada Line station.

As seen in the photo, a white Audi SUV was parked on the sidewalk and the driver’s behaviour has infuriated many readers, with some questioning how she got her licence in the first place.