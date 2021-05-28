Body of young woman dumped at side of Highway 1 in Fraser Canyon

Photo: IHIT

A body found dumped at the side of the highway this week in B.C.’s Fraser Canyon has been identified as a 19-year-old woman.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is calling on the public to help advance its investigation into the death of Melissa Elizabeth Steele.

A passing motorist called police on May 26 at 1:50 p.m. to report a body at the side of Highway 1 between Hope and Yale. When officers arrived, foul play was immediately suspected and IHIT was called in. An autopsy will take place next week.

Police say Melissa Steele was “known to frequent the downtown area of Vancouver and led a transient lifestyle.”

Investigators are working to develop a timeline of Steele’s activities prior to her death. They are also seeking dash cam video from anyone who was travelling between Boston Bar and Hope on May 25 and 26.

Anyone with information or dash cam video is asked to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at [email protected]