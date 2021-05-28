BC announces 317 new coronavirus cases; 60 in Interior Health region

Photo: BC Gov Flickr

The provincial government has announced 317 new coronavirus cases, including 60 in the Interior Health region.

The new cases bring the province's total since the pandemic began to 143,581 cases, although the vast majority have already recovered. There are now 3,441 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C.

There are 292 people hospitalized with the virus, 79 of whom are in intensive care.

There were two new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Friday, bringing B.C.'s toll to 1,692.

A little over 3.1 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine has been administered so far. This means 67.2 per cent of all adults and 62.7 per cent of those aged 12 and older have now received their first dose.

"This has been a milestone week in B.C.'s COVID-19 pandemic response. Our restart plan began, our surgical renewal strategy resumed and we have started the accelerated delivery of second doses to people throughout the province,” said provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry in a news release.

"We have a roadmap and now we must stick to the path: doing what we can to further slow the spread of COVID-19 and break the chains of transmission in our communities.”

"The virus is still spreading with new cases and clusters, which is why using our layers of protection and getting vaccinated - especially in this time of transition - is so important.”