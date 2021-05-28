Racist insults hurled at Maple Ridge cyclist caught on camera

?



Warning: video contains foul language.

A disturbing video has surfaced that shows people saying racist comments to an individual who was riding their bike on a Metro Vancouver trail.

The footage was uploaded to YouTube by a poster who calls themselves “Joey L.”

The incident is said to have taken place on the Maple Ridge Dykes Trail on May 23 and the post says there were two aggressive dogs off-leash involved.

The point-of-view video begins with the rider biking down the trail when a pair of dogs run up, barking. People yell obscenities at the rider and tell them to "go back to China."

Joey L commented below the video that "it's about standing up for your rights and fighting against injustices."

Ridge Meadows RCMP spokesperson Const. Julie Klaussner says police did not "receive any complaints regarding this incident on May 23."

Earlier this month, a major American news outlet labelled Vancouver "the Anti-Asian Hate Crime Capital of North America."

Bloomberg cites a variety of statistics to back up the claim, including that anti-Asian hate crime in the city has spiked over the last year and a survey that says one out of two B.C. residents of Asian descent have experienced a hate incident in the last year.

On May 23, a man uttered racial slurs at a Stop Asian Hate rally in Richmond. A video of the incident surfaced online and Richmond RCMP confirmed that a police investigation is ongoing.