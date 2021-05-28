Barking dogs lead police to BC man wanted on gun and drug charges in Manitoba

Photo: Glacier Media

A West Vancouver man wanted on gun and drugs charges in Manitoba has been arrested after his barking dogs led police to him.

The arrest happened on May 14 after a neighbour called to complain about what sounded like dogs in distress.

West Vancouver officers checked the place out and determined the dogs were fine. No one was home but they did discover a vehicle on the property that had been reported stolen from Winnipeg.

They returned later that evening with a warrant and searched the home, where they found evidence linking the suspect to the stolen ride. They arrested the 31-year-old West Vancouver man later that night.

Once in custody, investigators learned the suspect had ties to organized crime with warrants out for his arrest in Manitoba where he is accused of firearms trafficking and drug-related offences.

He was kept in custody for six days while prosecutors in Manitoba and B.C. arranged for him to be flown back to Winnipeg where he faces the more serious charges.

“This investigation involved co-ordination between local and provincial agencies,” said Const. Kevin Goodmurphy, West Vancouver Police Department spokesman. “In the end, a potentially dangerous man has been removed from our community and stolen property has been returned to its rightful owner. A job well done.”

Goodmurphy said police will still recommend the Crown in B.C. approve one charge of possession of stolen property over $5,000, related to the arrest.