Body found dumped off Highway 1 in Fraser Canyon

Homicide investigators have been called in after a body was discovered Wednesday afternoon in the Fraser Canyon.

The body was discovered just off Highway 1 north of Yale, B.C. at about 1:45 p.m. on May 26. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says the area will remain cordoned off for a “significant” amount of time.

“Police are currently in the early evidence gathering stages of their investigation,” police said in a brief statement.

RCMP urge anyone with information to call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or email [email protected]