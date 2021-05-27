Woman charged with aggravated assault after stabbing inside Vancouver's courthouse

Photo: BC Courts file photo

A 53-year-old woman has been charged with aggravated assault after a stabbing at the Vancouver Law Courts this week.

Sgt. Steve Addison of Vancouver police says in an email statement that the accused and the victim were at the court for a civil matter that was scheduled for a hearing on Tuesday.

Addison says the stabbing occurred before the court session began.

He says the 53-year-old victim was seriously hurt and taken to hospital.

Addison says sheriffs held the suspect until police arrived.

Catherine Shen is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.