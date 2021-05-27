Port Coquitlam girl one of only seven in the world with rare form of cancer

Photo: Contributed

Peyton Renner loves track and field, especially the long jump.

But when the Port Coquitlam girl tweaked her left knee two years ago and didn’t seem enthused about competing at the school district finals, her dad sensed something was wrong.

Almost overnight, Peyton’s knee swelled right up and she was very tired.

Concerned, her dad took her to the Ridge Meadows Hospital, where doctors suspected a cyst — a common occurrence in the joints of active youngsters.

Just to be sure, Peyton was referred to BC Children’s Hospital in Vancouver for a biopsy on her ailing knee; however, instead of a harmless cyst, she had a malignant vascular tumour.

Doctors were mystified, as her case is so rare: There are only six similar diagnoses in the world.

One physician even took the story of Peyton’s malady to a conference where fellow surgeons agreed surgery to remove the growth as well as her upper tibia bone was the best option for treatment.

Amidst the tumult of last year’s onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, life in the Peyton household was even further upended by appointments with doctors, surgeons and oncologists.

Mom Samantha said she was stunned into a state of suspended animation.

“It hit me so hard. I just didn’t know how to react,” she said, as the family’s world focused on trips to BC Children’s and getting her daughter better.

But even as those drives into Vancouver were fraught with worry and anxiety, they were also a balm, Samantha said, praising not only the medical care her daughter got but also the mental and emotional support provided to the whole family through a difficult and stressful time.

“They have so much going on, so much to help keep the kids occupied. It almost felt like a vacation,” she said.

“It was scary, but they made it good,” said Peyton, who’s now 10 years old.

Last October, doctors removed the tumour from Peyton’s left knee and a chunk of her upper tibia. They’ll also remove the growth plate on her right leg so her legs will grow evenly.

Months of intensive therapy have gotten Peyton back to light, low-impact physical activity, which has her excited about being able to participate in the RBC Race for the Kids, an annual fundraiser for the BC Children’s Hospital Foundation that wraps up with a big virtual celebration on June 6.