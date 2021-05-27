Vancouver runner picks up 5,000 discarded masks from streets in just 2 months

Photo: David Papineau

David Papineau has picked up 5,000 discarded face masks off the streets of Vancouver.

A regular runner, Papineau started to notice the growing number of face masks dropped on the street. However, it was a child who inspired him to do something about it.

"Back in March I saw a friend's seven-year-old son picking up trash on his street," he says.

He was recovering from an injury and walking instead of running and decided he'd start picking up masks himself, as they'd begun to build up in the Hillcrest area where he lived. Turning to the city's 'Adopt-a-street' program, he got geared up (with tongs, gloves and bread bags) and set to work on the blight on his street.

"Initially when I started seeing masks I thought 'who's going to touch those?'" he says, explaining he had concerns about getting COVID-19 from a mask.

"After a while, you start to get to the point where you're comfortable with the idea of it," he adds.

And now, less than two months from his first walk when he collected 30 or 40, he's picked 5,000 up.

"I live on a short street, so it didn't take long to do that," he explains. "The funny thing about cleaning up your street is you start to notice garbage on every street."

He's picked up other things, notably a lot of latex gloves, but masks are his focus and the only thing he keeps track of. This weekend he passed the 5,000 mark and kept on going. He's even kept a spreadsheet to collect the data.

"I think my highest was 260 masks on a run, and that was two fairly large bread bags," he adds.

People sometimes give him odd looks, others thank him. One man thought Papineau was running the streets of Vancouver with a rugby ball.

A lot of masks he finds are near parking spots in residential areas; he figures they're either dropped on purpose or by accident by drivers getting out of a car after parking at home. Certain areas are worse: alongside parks, schools, bus stops, commercial areas, and construction sites.

"A lot of times I'll run along the edge of the curb staring down into the gutter," he says.

Some masks he's pulled off the ground have been there for months he figures, sometimes covered in dirt and leaves.

Once, he pulled around 30 from a drain near a grocery store.

There are a few reasons he's stuck with the self-imposed task. The obvious one is it cleans up the streets. It's also a new purpose for running, especially when he's run every street in the city.

"The pandemic has been rough and it's been a great motivation for getting going," he says.