B.C. had 250 new COVID-19 cases, three deaths, in past 24 hours

Photo: BC gov. Flickr Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry

There were 250 new cases of COVID-19 identified in British Columbia in the past 24 hours, including 40 in the Interior.

The new cases bring the total positive tests in the province since the beginning of the pandemic to 142,886, but 3,580 active cases remain. Active cases dropped by 202 since Tuesday, and have dropped by more than 1,200 in the past week alone.

Five less people are hospitalized with the virus since Tuesday – 296 – and 97 of these patients are being treated in ICU.

The province reported three new COVID-19 deaths on Thursday. To date, 1,683 British Columbians have died from the virus, including 150 in the Interior.

There are 485 active cases of the virus in the Interior. Of these, 14 people are hospitalized, eight of whom are in ICU.

Since Tuesday's report, 52,464 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, bringing the total doses to 2,979,951. Of these 152,010 have been second doses.

All British Columbians 12 and older can now register to receive the vaccine here.

As vaccinations become more widespread in B.C., more COVID-19 restrictions will continue to be rolled back. Dr. Bonnie Henry laid out the province's reopening plan on Tuesday.

“As immunization is the foundation of our approach, it’s crucial to our success that we all get registered and vaccinated,” Dr. Henry said in a statement Wednesday.

“Equally important is that our approach be purposeful and measured when spending time with others – keeping our socializing to a small number of people, going outside as much as possible and taking extra precautions if our family and friends are higher risk.”