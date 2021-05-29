YMCA Cycle for Strong Kids Fundraiser this Sunday

Photo: Contributed

The YMCA is inviting you to get active for a great cause.

The 14th annual Cycle for Strong Kids is taking place virtually this Sunday, May 30th.

The event welcomes riders, movers, and shakers of all ages with 100 per cent of the funds raised giving local low-income kids equal opportunity to participate in YMCA child care, day camps, aquatics, mental wellness, employment and before and after school enrichment programs.

“We are so grateful to the community members, local businesses and sponsors who are making it possible for the Y to continue offering life-changing programs that address our communities most pressing issues – including inactivity, isolation and poverty,” said Wendy Wright, YMCA of Okanagan Fund Development Officer.

“We are aiming to raise $65,000 to support those families who have suffered significant financial hardship due to the crisis and our community is getting creative this year to help us achieve our goal," she added.

YMCA staff members will be cycling from home to work, riding with their families, or hiking.

According to the YMCA one in five children and youth the YMCA serves rely on financial assistance in order to participate.

Donations to the YMCA’s Strong Kids Campaign also allows the Y to offer select community initiatives completely free, including employment, young parent and mental wellness program for vulnerable youth; and an afterschool enrichment program for high-risk children.

For more details or to donate, visit ymcaokanagan.ca/cycle or email [email protected]