Several Kelowna flights among latest BC COVID exposure alerts; 26 in Vancouver

The BC Centre for Disease Control is warning airline passengers they may have been exposed to COVID-19 on multiple recent Vancouver flights – and several that arrived in or departed from Kelowna.

Since last week, 26 new flights have been added to the BCCDC's list of affected flights:

  • May 4: Air Canada 241, Edmonton to Vancouver (Affected rows 31-36)
  • May 11: Air Canada 314, Vancouver to Montreal (Affected rows 14-20)
  • May 11: Air Canada/Jazz 8563, Smithers to Vancouver (Affected rows 2-8)
  • May 12: Air Canada 116, Vancouver to Toronto (Affected rows 12-14)
  • May 12: Air Canada/Jazz 8415, Kelowna to Vancouver (Affected rows 12-18)
  • May 13: Air Canada 119, Toronto to Vancouver (Affected rows 30-36)
  • May 14: Air Canada 240, Vancouver to Edmonton (Affected rows 26-30)
  • May 14: Delta 4476, Seattle to Vancouver (Affected rows 3-9)
  • May 14: Air Canada 119, Toronto to Vancouver (Affected rows 26-30)
  • May 15: Air Canada 119, Toronto to Vancouver (Affected rows 4-8 and not reported)
  • May 15: Air Canada/Jazz 8420, Vancouver to Kelowna (Affected rows 3-9 and not reported)
  • May 16: Air Canada/Jazz Flight 8184, Fort St. John to Vancouver (Affected rows 3-9)
  • May 16: Air Canada/Jazz Flight 8414, Vancouver to Kelowna (Affected rows 14-20)
  • May 16: Air Canada/Jazz 8575, Saskatoon to Vancouver (Affected rows 14-20)
  • May 18: WestJet 100, Vancouver to Calgary (Affected rows 12-18)
  • May 19: Air Canada 104, Vancouver to Toronto (Affected rows 36-42)
  • May 19: Air Canada 997, Mexico City to Vancouver (Affected rows 12-14)
  • May 19: Air Canada 247, Edmonton to Vancouver (Affected rows 23-29)
  • May 19: Air Canada/Jazz 8578, Vancouver to Saskatoon (Affected rows 15-21)
  • May 20: Philippine Airlines 116, Manila to Vancouver (Affected rows 61-65)
  • May 20: Flair 8813, Calgary to Vancouver (Affected rows 8-14)
  • May 21: WestJet 124, Vancouver to Calgary (Affected rows 17-23)
  • May 21: AeroMexico 696, Mexico City to Vancouver (Affected rows not reported)

There were also 11 flights identified for exposure to COVID-19 that landed at airports other than YVR.

  • May 6: Air Canada/Jazz 8401, Calgary to Kelowna (Affected rows 1-7)
  • May 10: Canadian North 5T1500, Edmonton to Terrace (Affected rows not reported)
  • May 11: Air Canada/Jazz 8401, Calgary to Kelowna (Affected rows 4-10)
  • May 12: Air Canada/Jazz 8402, Kelowna to Calgary (Affected rows not reported)
  • May 16: Swoop 108, Abbotsford to Hamilton (Affected rows 13-19)
  • May 20: North Cariboo 2010, Fort St. John to Kelowna (Affected rows not reported)
  • May 20: North Cariboo Air 2012, Fort St. John to Nanaimo (Affected rows 2-8)
  • May 18: WestJet 3344, Kelowna to Calgary (Affected rows 13-19)
  • May 14: WestJet Flight 3375, Calgary to Kelowna (Affected rows 1-4)
  • May 17: Air Canada/Jazz 8402, Kelowna to Calgary (Affected rows 5-11)

Any travellers returning to B.C. are encouraged to check the public health agency's website for updates about flights identified for the risk of exposure.

