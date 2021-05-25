BC announces 289 new coronavirus cases; 35 in Interior Health region

Photo: BC Gov Flickr

The provincial government has announced 289 new coronavirus cases, including 35 in the Interior Health region.

The new cases bring B.C.’s total since the pandemic began to 142,636, although the vast majority have already recovered. There are now 3,782 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C.

There are now 301 people hospitalized with the virus, 93 of whom are in intensive care.

There was one new COVID-19 death reported on Tuesday, bringing B.C.’s toll to 1,680.

There have now been 2.9 million vaccine doses administered, 148,580 of which are second doses. That means 64.6 per cent of all adults have received their first dose, or 59.8 per cent of those 12 and older.

The B.C. government released its reopening plan on Tuesday.

“Our path forward is a collective effort and we all have a role to play – slowing community transmission by each of us getting our first and second doses of vaccine and continuing with our safety layers, in combination with public health teams actively contact tracing and containing new clusters and outbreaks,” said provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry in a news release.

“As cases continue to decline and immunizations steadily rise, we are moving forward with purpose, monitoring our progress to ensure we remain on track.”