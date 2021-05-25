Coquitlam shooting victim ‘known to police,’ public’s help sought

Photo: IHIT A photo of the suspect vehicle believed to be involved in the Saturday, May 22 shooting in Coquitlam.

Investigators are calling on the public to help with an investigation into the shooting death of a 42-year-old man last Saturday.

In a press release issued Tuesday (May 25), the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) named the victim as Mir Aali Hussain, who officers say was known to police.

The victim was gunned down near the corner of Henderson Avenue and Hart Street around 5:30 p.m. on May 22.

Police found the man on the ground beside his white 2020 Toyota Highlander with gunshot wounds; he was pronounced dead at scene.

A stolen 2002 red Buick Century (photos attached), with only one hubcap on the rear passenger wheel, left the scene immediately after the shooting and is believed to be the suspect vehicle.

There were at least two people inside, according to the IHIT release.

The suspect vehicle was seen driving in the area of Hart Street and Henderson Avenue for at least 20 minutes prior to the shooting, IHIT said.

The vehicle was later found by the Langley RCMP on Sunday (May 23), parked near 260 Street and 30A Avenue in Aldergrove.

Attached to the vehicle were licence plates that are believed to have been stolen in the Guildford neighbourhood of Surrey on May 22.

Investigators are now working to establish a timeline of Hussain’s activities leading up to his murder in Coquitlam.

“The victim, Mir Hussain, was known to police,” stated Sgt. Frank Jang of IHIT in the press release. “We have not yet determined if this is linked to the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict."

The shooting was heard by a number of Maillardville residents who said they heard between three and six gunshots coming from an alleyway adjacent to a home.