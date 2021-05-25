Vancouverite seeks fake vaccine passport in exchange for cash/cookies

Photo: Craigslist

British Columbia has announced plans for a gradual re-opening for the province but one Vancouverite is looking to go one step further.

CTV News is reporting that a Vancouver Craigslist user is offering to bake cookies and pay $500 for help in faking a COVID-19 vaccination record they can use going forward.

The post has been on the Vancouver Craigslist health/wellness services page for nearly a month, the post indicates they'd like "to purchase a vaccine passport" without actually getting a vaccine.

"I do not want to get the gene therapy vaccine," the poster writes. "I already have the antibodies."

The idea appears to be that a pharmacist or other health worker would schedule a vaccine appointment, not vaccinate them, but record that they had received a vaccine.

The poster is offering to pay $500 cash, "I will also bake you cookies as a thank you for helping me avoid this insanity," the poster writes.

CTV News attempted to reach out to the poster, but did not receive a response.

So far, there is no such thing as a vaccine passport, but the idea has been widely discussed.

-with files from CTV News Vancouver