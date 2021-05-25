Man stabbed in East Vancouver home dies; police arrest suspect

Photo: Brendan Kergin

Vancouver police are investigating the city's seventh homicide of 2021.

Saturday (May 22) around 2:30 a.m. police were called to a home near Joyce Street and Vanness Avenue in the Joyce-Collingwood neighbourhood after reports of an injured man, according to a Vancouver Police Department (VPD) press release. Upon arrival, they found a 59-year-old man with multiple stab wounds.

He was rushed to hospital; unfortunately, he died Monday.

Saturday police arrested a man in connection with the stabbing; now that the victim has died Rajesh Narayan, 38, has been charged with second-degree murder. Police believe Narayan knew the victim before the stabbing.

The VPD's homicide unit is still investigating; anyone with information about the case is asked to call 604-717-2500.