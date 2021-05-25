Police seek suspect after school staffer spat on by woman who told kids COVID is fake

Photo: Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers

Saanich police are looking for a woman who is alleged to have spat in a staff member’s face at a local school.

Police, who aren’t naming the school, said the woman was not wearing a mask May 14 when she entered the school grounds, where she told children that COVID-19 is fake and masks aren’t needed.

A staff member asked the woman to leave.

“When she confronted the lady, the suspect became very agitated, which culminated in her spitting in the face of the staff member,” said Const. Markus Anastasiades. “It was unfortunate to see happen and we’re hoping the public can supply information on who this person is so we can follow up on potential charges of assault.”

Call Saanich police at 250-475-4321 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) with any information.