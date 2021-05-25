Drunk captain runs 55-foot fishing boat aground near Steveston

Photo: RCMP

A 48-year-old Surrey man is facing possible charges after the captain ran his 55-foot vessel aground near Steveston.

The incident happened at about 1:30 p.m. on May 17, when Richmond RCMP responded to a report of a vessel operating erratically in Steveston Harbour. Front-line officers discovered that a 55-foot fishing vessel had run aground on some rocks near Garry Point Park.

An RCMP patrol vessel was launched alongside another vessel from the Coast Guard Rescue Centre. Rescuers found two uninjured men onboard the distressed vessel, both were quickly rescued.

Investigators found evidence at the scene which indicated that both alcohol and drugs appear to have been factors in the incident.

“In this case, the vessel involved was a commercial fishing vessel, and fortunately no one was hurt. But this incident serves as an important reminder to all boaters,” said Cpl. Ian Henderson of the Richmond RCMP.

The vessel was safely recovered at high tide and the vessel operator was detained for further investigation.

“We are at the start of what will likely be a very busy boating season. Whether you operate a commercial vessel, a luxury yacht or a jet ski, you are responsible for the safety of all those onboard and for others around you, in or on the water. It is a criminal offence to be impaired by alcohol and/or drugs if you are operating a vessel in Canadian waters,” said Henderson.