Vancouver police issue numerous fines for non-compliant party

Photo: Pexels

It was one expensive party.

Vancouver police issued more than $11,000 in fines Sunday morning for violating the public health order banning social gatherings inside a residence.

“We have made it very clear that we will not tolerate incidents were people deliberately contravene the public health orders set out by the province,” said Const. Tania Visintin. “When someone blatantly ignores the law and puts others at risk of contracting COVID-19, we will use our legal avenues to hold them accountable.”

Several calls were made to police about a loud party coming from a suite at 1200 West Georgia Street on May 23 at 1 a.m.

Police knocked on the door of the suite numerous times and spoke with the resident on the phone. All patrons inside refused to open the door.

A search warrant was obtained and officers were able to enter the suite.

“The host of the party was issued a $2,300 violation ticket for hosting a non-compliant event. The other 16 party attendees were issued a $575 fine each for attending a non-compliant event,” said Visintin. “Additionally, four speakers, a turntable and various cables were seized as evidence.”

The Emergency Program Act – Protective Measures Covid-19 Order bans social gatherings of any size inside residences with those living outside your household.