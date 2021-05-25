From nightclubs to cinemas: B.C. businesses offered path forward with reopening plan

Photo: Rob Kruyt/BIV

B.C. nightclubs, casinos and concert halls have faced 15 months of sitting either partially closed or outright shuttered amid the pandemic. And frequently shifting restrictions have plagued efforts from gyms and restaurants to maintain steady business during the health crisis.

But a path forward is emerging for businesses across the West Coast, with the province on Tuesday unveiling a reopening plan that will lean on reaching specific thresholds rather than specific dates.

B.C. is presently in the first step of its plan, where 60% of the adult population has received at least one vaccine dose and COVID-19 cases are declining. Indoor dining at restaurants with up to six people is currently permitted as of Tuesday with the lifting of circuit-breaker restrictions introduced in March amid surging case numbers.

The province’s four-step plan will see as many as 50 people permitted to gather for seated indoor events at banquet halls, cinemas and live theatres as early as June 15. That date is dependent on the province reaching at least 65% of adults getting their first COVID-19 vaccine dose while the number of cases and hospitalizations continue to decline.

Restaurants will be able to extend liquor service from the present 10 p.m. cut-off time to midnight when step No. 2 potentially arrives in mid-June.

Meanwhile, provincial officials will be engaging in a consultation process to prepare for larger indoor and outdoor gatherings with safety protocols.

Intra-provincial tourism would also presumably increase during this period with restrictions on recreational travel being lifted (British Columbians are currently only permitted to travel for recreational purposes within specific zones in which they live).

Reaching step No. 3 will depend on at least 70% of the adult population receiving at least one vaccine dose, while COVID-19 case counts remain low and hospitalizations continue to decline.

The earliest date that could arrive, July 1, would usher in no group limits for indoor or outdoor dining as well as the reopening of casinos, nightclubs and bingo halls — albeit at limited capacity — after those businesses were sent into stasis over the past year.

Even the directional arrows lining the aisles of grocery stores and retail shops will be lifted as the province implements new safety plans that are currently under development with sector associations.

Offices will also be given the go-ahead to hold larger seminars and meetings within their walls during step No. 3, while summer fairs and street festivals will be able to resume.

Gyms will also be able to hold indoor fitness classes at increased capacity by this period.

Step No. 4 could come as early as September 7 but it will depend on more than 70% of adult population receiving at least one dose, while COVID-19 case numbers and hospitalizations remain low.

By then, large concerts will be permitted for the first time since the onset of the pandemic, while teams like the Vancouver Canucks could also see the opportunity to welcome in more fans into the stands when the NHL season resumes in the fall.

While moving up from step No. 1 to step No. 4 will depend on the province hitting minimal immunization thresholds, British Columbians will not be required to show proof of vaccination when entering businesses that are reopening at capacities not seen since prior to the pandemic.