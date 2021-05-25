BC reveals reopening roadmap; ties lifting of restrictions to vaccination rates

The provincial government has released its long-awaited reopening plans, directly linking the loosening of COVID-19 restrictions to climbing vaccination rates.

With more than 60 per cent of adults now vaccinated with their first dose and case counts and hospitalizations steadily declining, B.C. moved Tuesday into the first step of a four-step plan.

Effective immediately, five visitors or one household are allowed for indoor personal gatherings, indoor religious services will resume, indoor dining restarts and outdoor sports will return without spectators. Travel restrictions and masks will remain in place for now.

“British Columbians have sacrificed so much over the last 15 months to help keep people and our communities safe,” said Premier John Horgan. “We have made tremendous strides with our vaccination program, and we are now in a position where we can move forward with a plan to slowly bring us back together."

The provincial government says the reopening plan is being guided by vaccination data, case counts, hospitalizations and deaths. While the plan includes approximate dates, the plan “will be guided by data, not dates” and will not proceed to the next step until vaccination and case thresholds are met.

“We have been on a long and tiring journey, and now we can start to chart our path forward to brighter days ahead,” said provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. “To be successful in this next phase of the pandemic, we need to keep COVID-19 low and slow. To do that, we need to be slow and measured in our approach, gradually turning up the dial on how we spend time together whether that is socializing with family, going to work or visiting friends.”

Step 1: May 25

60% of adult population with dose 1

COVID-19 cases stable, hospitalizations stable

— Maximum of five visitors or one household allowed for indoor personal gatherings

— Maximum of 10 people for outdoor personal gatherings

— Maximum of 10 people for seated indoor organized gatherings with safety protocols

— Maximum of 50 people for seated outdoor organized gatherings with safety protocols

— Recreational travel only within travel region (travel restrictions extended)

— Indoor and outdoor dining for up to six people with safety protocols

— Resume outdoor sports (games) with no spectators, low-intensity fitness with safety protocols

— Start gradual return to workplace

— Provincewide mask mandate, business safety protocols and physical distancing measures remain in place

— Return of indoor in-person faith-based gatherings (reduced capacity) based on consultation with public health

Step 2: Mid-June (June 15 earliest date)

65% of adult population with dose 1

Cases declining, COVID-19 hospitalizations declining

— Maximum of 50 people for outdoor social gatherings

— Maximum of 50 people for seated indoor organized gatherings (banquet halls, movie theatres, live theatre) with safety protocols

— Consultation process to prepare for larger indoor and outdoor gatherings with safety protocols

— No B.C. travel restrictions check local travel advisories

— Indoor sports (games) and high-intensity fitness with safety protocols

— Spectators for outdoor sports (50 maximum)

— Provincewide mask mandate, business safety protocols and physical distancing measures remain in place

Step 3: Early July (July 1 earliest date)

70% of adult population with dose 1

Cases low, COVID-19 hospitalizations declining

— Provincial state of emergency and public health emergency lifted

— Returning to usual for indoor and outdoor personal gatherings

— Increased capacity for indoor and outdoor organized gatherings, with safety plans

— Nightclubs and casinos reopened with capacity limits and safety plans

— New public health and workplace guidance around personal protective equipment, physical distancing and business protocols

Step 4: Early September (Sept. 7 earliest date)

More than 70% of adult population with dose 1

Cases low and stable (contained clusters), COVID-19 hospitalizations low

— Returning to normal social contact

— Increased capacity at larger organized gatherings

— No limits on indoor and outdoor spectators at sports

— Businesses operating with new safety plans

In steps one and two, restaurants, bars, pubs and fitness facilities can return to the existing safety measures that were in place prior to the "circuit-breaker" restrictions.

In step one, hotels are still being encouraged to reject bookings from outside their health region. Provincial travel restrictions will lift in step two.

The mask mandate will be lifted in step three.

Prior to the arrival of steps three and four, sector associations will be working with public health and WorkSafeBC to meet updated safety guidelines. Those plans should be ready by July 15, prior to shifting to step three.

K-12 education will operate under existing safety plans until step three. School safety guidelines will be updated by prior to the restart of classes in the fall.

The province has also formally extended it state of emergency through to the end of June 8.

