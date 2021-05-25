Provincial decision coming soon on Massey tunnel replacement

Photo: Glacier Media

Lower Mainland commuters will find out soon whether the aging George Massey Tunnel will be replaced by a new tunnel or a bridge.

Acknowledging the current crossing is the worst bottleneck in the province, B.C. Minister of Finance Selina Robinson told the Delta Chamber of Commerce last week that she’s been stuck in traffic there herself, as have her friends who live in Delta.

Robinson says the province is currently analyzing the submitted business case and consulting key stakeholders.

“It’s a process that happens for every project doing a business case, whether it’s a hospital or transit or a major highway or bridge. This is the process of government for any major infrastructure. It’s making sure that we make the right decision, that we understand what all the risks are and we’re fully cognizant of what the options are,” she said.

“I know that the Minister of Transportation [Rob Fleming] has been diligent pushing this forward and making sure the business case stays very much top of mind and I’m hopeful that we’ll have a decision shortly. It’s very much a priority for us.”

?A final decision on the project is expected “very soon,” according to the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure.

“Government is actively reviewing technical aspects of the business case with Indigenous rights holders, the federal government, mayors and key stakeholders, in advance of a final decision, which is expected to be made very soon,” the ministry said in an emailed statement.

The province is currently considering two possible crossing options, one being an eight-lane tunnel, while the other is a bridge with the same number of lanes.

The tunnel project would have an estimated three-year environmental review and require five years of construction.

The potential bridge would be smaller than the previous Liberal government's bridge project. There would be no piers in the Fraser River for a new bridge, however, they would be required in Deas Slough. That project would have a one-to-two year environmental review and require five years for construction.