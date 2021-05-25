RCMP investigating gunfire incident in Prince George

Photo: Glacier Media

Prince George RCMP are currently on the scene investigating a shooting incident in the city's Hart district.

About 3 a.m., police received a report of shots fired on the 5300 block of Cook Crescent. Frontline members immediately attended the area and found evidence of recent gunshots near a residence.

“Police are currently holding the area secure as we collect more details about what occurred this morning,” says Const. Jennifer Cooper. “We ask that anyone who saw or heard anything related to this incident or who may have dashcam footage from between 3 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. contact police by calling 250-561-3300.”

Police do not have any reports of injuries related to the incident and there is currently no danger to the public. The investigation is ongoing.