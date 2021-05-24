173391
Five more arrested in B.C. old-growth logging protest

Mounties say five more people have been arrested on southern Vancouver Island during protests against old-growth logging.

RCMP say the arrests happened at an area called the Waterfall Camp, near Port Renfrew, B.C.

Three of those arrested Monday face civil contempt of court charges, while the other two face obstruction charges.

Police say 53 people have been arrested in total since an injunction started to be enforced last week.

Those arrested Monday were taken to Lake Cowichan RCMP for processing.

Activists say very little of the best old-growth forest remains in B.C. and Fairy Creek is the last unprotected, intact old-growth valley on southern Vancouver Island.

