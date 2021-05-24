BC announces 974 new coronavirus cases; 117 in Interior Health region

Photo: BC Gov Flickr

The provincial government has announced 974 new coronavirus cases, including 117 in the Interior Health region, over the past three days.

The new cases bring B.C.’s total since the pandemic began to 142,347, although the vast majority have already recovered. There are now 3,953 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C.

The new cases were confirmed over the weekend as follows:

May 21/22 — 356 new cases

May 22/23 — 325 new cases

May 23/34 — 293 new cases

There are currently 292 people hospitalized with the virus in B.C., 96 of whom are in intensive care. There have been 12 new COVID-19 related deaths, bringing B.C.’s toll to 1,679.

There have now been 2.88 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered in B.C.

"Today is one day closer to putting this pandemic behind us. It's the decisions we make right now and continue to make in the coming days and weeks that will make all the difference in our efforts to continue pushing COVID-19 numbers down,” said provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix in a news release.

"As we look to tomorrow and the announcement of the restart plan, we encourage everyone to stay the course today. Until tomorrow's announcement, there are no changes for individuals or businesses.”