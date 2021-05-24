BC government declares month of May as Invasive Species Action Month

Photo: CSISS

The BC government has officially declared the month of May as Invasive Species Action Month.

The Columbia Shuswap Invasive Species Society is taking part with online webinars, social media posts and outreach to regional groups.

The CSISS say that invasive species are a threat to BC’s environment, economy and society, including human health, but stopping invasive species is possible if action is taken to prevent, detect and manage invasive species.

“CSISS is taking part in Invasive Species Action month by delivering online webinars on invasive species prevention that are recorded and available for public and regional stakeholders” says Robyn Hooper, executive director of CSISS.

“There are many invasive species that threaten regional biodiversity of the Columbia Shuswap and our aim is to educate and encourage best practices in this region.”

CSISS webinar topics have included invasive species prevention for trails/recreation management, pollinator networking and invasive plant identification and best practices.

All across BC, Invasive Species Action Month is being celebrated and promoted. Families, youth groups and classes are challenged to enter the “What’s In My Backyard?” photo contest using the hashtag #BCInvasivesContest for the chance to win prizes.

Visit their website for more information.